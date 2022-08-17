PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An alleged cryptocurrency money launderer is back in Oregon after being extradited from the Netherlands for his involvement in cybercrimes between 2018 and 2021, federal prosecutors announced on Wednesday.

Denis Mihaqlovic Dubnikov, 29, a Russian citizen, was charged by a federal grand jury in Portland in August 2021 for his alleged involvement in an international cryptocurrency money laundering scheme.

According to the indictment, Dubnikov as well as others are alleged to have laundered the proceeds of cyberattacks from across the country and around the world. The laundering specifically occurred with victims of Ryuk ransomware attacks, according to prosecutors.

Ryuk attacks involve using malware to take control of a system and encrypt its data, according to authorities, and cybercriminals then extort the target to unlock the data.

It’s reported that in July 2019, Dubnikov laundered more than $400,000, and overall, those involved in the conspiracy laundered at least $70 million.

Dubnikov was arrested in Amsterdam in November 2021 following a provisional arrest warrant.

He appeared in federal court in the District of Oregon for the first time Wednesday, reportedly pleading not guilty. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

A five-day jury trial is scheduled for early October 2022. If convicted, Dubnikov faces a maximum sentence including 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $500,000 fine.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. It was investigated by the FBI. The extradition was done by the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs.