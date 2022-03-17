SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem man was indicted by a federal grand jury on multiple gun and drug charges.

Tyler Ray Harnden, 29, was charged with several felony counts, including possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, distribution of fentanyl, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

If convicted, Harnden faces a life sentence in federal prison.

Court docs detail moments leading to ‘exceptionally brutal’ killing of homeless man

After successfully gaining a warrant into Harnden’s home in south Salem on Feb. 16, investigators discovered a large ghost gun manufacturing operation, containing dozens of firearms in various stages of completion — the homemade guns are called ghost guns because they don’t have a manufacturer serial number, which makes then untraceable.

Investigators captured a pair of pistols, three completed ghost guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition, 15 loaded high-capacity magazines, three drill presses and other firearm equipment, as well as 200 counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl.

Following Harnden’s arrest, investigators also found evidence that he had allegedly being paying people to run illegal straw purchases of firearms for him. Additionally, Harnden was supplying individuals suffering from addiction with counterfeit oxycodone in exchange for firearms purchases.

City of Portland removing vaccination requirement next month

Investigators also learned that Harnden was storing firearms at a family member’s house, and was trying to get the relative to sell the weapons for him. Agents from Salem police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Explosives, served a warrant at the family member’s house on March 15, where they seized four gun safes and over 60 firearms, all belonging to Harnden.

Harnden is in state custody on a supervised release violation and will be arraigned on his indictment at a later date according to Salem police.