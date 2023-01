The Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem police say they are investigating the suspicious death of a six-year-old child.

Authorities say around 8:45 a.m. Friday, paramedics responded to a residence in the 600 block of 18th St. SE after a child was reported to be unresponsive.

The child was taken to Salem Health via ambulance but died in the hospital, police say.

The Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.