SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem police say that a man died Saturday morning after being struck by a woman driving a car at a local park.

Police reportedly received multiple calls about the man being hit around 9:15 a.m. at Woodmansee Park. Officers determined that the man was deceased and said that the driver has been questioned.

The park, located in the 4600 block of Sunnyside Rd SE is currently closed. Police say that residents and motorists in the area should expect a police presence in the area for the next few hours.

This is a developing story.