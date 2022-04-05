PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who robbed a Salem Subway on March 31.



Police responded to the armed robbery around 9:45 p.m. at the 2800 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast location.

The suspect reportedly used a knife to demand money from an employee, who stepped away from the cash register and yelled for help.

The suspect fled the store on foot.

The suspect is described as a white man, wearing a gray and black baseball cap with a dark blue jacket, red gloves, jeans, and a black backpack. Authorities noted he wore a dark neck gaiter up to his nose.

Police ask anyone with information to call Salem Police Tips Line at 503-588-8477.