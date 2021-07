PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people died after being shot at Woody’s Cantina in Salem early Saturday morning.

Salem Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 AM at 1486 Hawthorne Av NE. People were fleeing when officers arrived. They went inside and found one person dead. Another person was taken to a hospital but later died.

No other information about the shooting has been released.

Call the Salem Police Tips hotline at 503-588-8477 if you have any information about the shooting.