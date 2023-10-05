PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thrifty travelers can now fly nonstop from Salem to Los Angeles or Las Vegas for as low as $40 each way.

Avelo Airlines announced Thursday that it’s offering the introductory fares as part of its new nonstop routes from SLE using Boeing “Next-Generation” 737 planes. Seat prices are organized by legroom, which starts at 29 inches and can be upgraded by increments of 2, 5 and 8 inches of additional legroom. Fliers with checked luggage or carry-on bags will pay an additional $40 to $45, respectively.

“With 70% of Oregon’s population living in the Valley, Avelo’s new service at SLE makes getting to Southern California and Las Vegas easier than ever,” Avelo said in its announcement.

The twice-weekly nonstop service between SLE and LAS began on Oct. 5 and will be available on Thursday and Sunday. The twice-weekly service from SLE to the Hollywood Burbank Airport begins Oct. 6 and is currently available on Fridays and Mondays. The Burbank routes will shift to Thursday and Sunday starting Nov. 2.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said that the company is creating a “new era of affordability” for travelers in the Willamette Valley.

“We are excited to begin nonstop service from the greater Portland, Salem region to Las Vegas and Los Angeles this week,” Levy said. “As the first airline to serve the Capital City in nearly 15 years, Avelo makes getting to your favorite destinations easier and more affordable than ever. Say goodbye to the hassle of long and expensive gas-guzzling drives to other distant airports, and say hello to a new era of affordability, convenience and reliability with Avelo.”