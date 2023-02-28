PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A food pantry in Salem is preparing for increased need after the federal government will end its additional payments to the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits on Wednesday.

For the first time since July 2021, families in Oregon and across the country will no longer be able to rely on extra food benefits – bringing an influx of people back to food pantries.

Capital Park Food Pantry in Salem operates out of Capital Park Wesleyan Church and works like a grocery store where people come through and pick up what they need.

But pantry worker Claude Alley said the pantry is now reconfiguring the pantry to get more people through faster.

“We expect the numbers are going to go up, but it’s increased. We think it’s probably inflation, but with SNAP going down, it’s going to be more,” Alley said.

The pantry says their food comes from multiple sources, including the church where they’re based. Those wishing to provide additional help are asked to bring in canned foods or volunteer.

“We look at it as we are helping people physically but emotionally too,” Alley said.

Capital Park is not the only food pantry tackling this issue. Others include Oregon Food Bank and Sunshine Division.