Grand Tree kicks off holidays at Oregon State Capitol

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Thursday marks the beginning of the holidays at the Oregon State Capitol as the Grand Tree made its way to the rotunda.

It takes a team of Department of Forestry professionals working hand in hand to wrangle the 30-year-old towering tree.

It’s no easy task as more than a dozen men walk it up to the Capitol, squeezing it through doors and navigating it around the winding hallways.

Deciding which tree to choose in the Clatsop State Forest is even harder than getting it into the city, Department of Forestry officials said.

“It can be kind of stressful because you’re trying to find a good tree because you are finding it for the State Capitol — so a little pressure to make sure you got a good one,” Aaron Auble, assistant camp manager at South Fork Forest Camp said.

The Noble Fir is 30 feet tall, bringing the spirit of Christmas to the Capitol.

“This rotunda will be transformed by December 3rd,” Stacy Nalley​, Capitol Outreach Coordinator said.

“The smell of pine, the lights, just the aura in here is amazing and we’ll be ready to accept more than 10,000 visitors in the month of December and more than 5,000 performers come in and out of these doors.”

The Grand Tree lighting happens on December 3. Festivities begin with a performance at Sprague High School followed by photos with Santa, cookies and punch.