Martin Andrew Gonzalez, 33, was arrested on several charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect involved in multiple incidents Saturday night was arrested by Salem police along with a 13-year-old girl, officials said.

The evening began around 10:15 p.m. when Salem police said they received multiple reports about a man pointing a gun at a group of people in Riverfront Park.

Witnesses told police the suspect had left the scene in a black pickup truck before officers arrived.

A short while later, more reports came in about a large group of people fighting in a Safeway parking lot and as police arrived at that scene, multiple people fled in a black pickup truck, which police said they believed was the same one from the Riverfront Park incident.

While driving away, officials said that they hit multiple vehicles.

The driver, later identified as Martin Andrew Gonzalez, 33, was arrested on several charges including felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangering.

Police also said that another occupant in the truck was a 13-year-old girl who was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Multiple people were taken to a local hospital following the crash, but police did not share their status.