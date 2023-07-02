PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are investigating the murder of a 34-year-old man who was found suffering from a gunshot wound near the intersection of 17th Street and Silverton Road in Salem around 7 p.m. on July 1.

The Salem Police Department identified the victim as 34-year-old Steven Michael Hill. A passerby and SPD officers provided medical aid to Hill at the scene. However, paramedics pronounced Hill dead a short time later.

Silverton Road was closed to eastbound traffic for several hours while officers investigated the crime scene. No suspects have been arrested in connection to the murder and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Salem Police Tips Line at (503) 588-8477.