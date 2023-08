Fire crews are battling a heavy blaze at a church, just a few blocks way from Oregon’s capitol (Salem Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A four-alarm fire is burning through a church just blocks from the state capital, authorities said.

Early Thursday morning, authorities responded to the fire at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at 721 Chemeketa St. Northeast.

According to Salem Fire, crews are working in a defensive posture to battle the flames from the outside of the building due to a heavy fire on the roof.

The situation is still ongoing but officials said there are no reported injuries at this time.