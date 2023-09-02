PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A pedestrian was fatally hit by a train in Salem Saturday morning, authorities said.

Shortly after 10 a.m., Salem police shared on X that a pedestrian had been hit near the intersection of 12th Street Northeast and Marion Street Northeast.

Information about the incident is limited, but authorities said that due to the length of the train, there will be a substantial blockage.

Roads from Court Street Northeast to all the way up to south of Silverton Road Northeast are blocked, officials said.