Police respond to two overnight shootings in Salem

Police arrested two people and found one injured victim.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem police responded to two shootings late Saturday night.

In one shooting, a Salem police officer was parked near Silverton Road and Lansing Avenue Northeast shortly before midnight when the officer heard gunshots and then saw drivers in two vehicles speeding past, one appearing to chase the other.

The officer tried to perform a traffic stop on the second vehicle, but the driver did not stop.

Other officers responded to the incident and deployed spike strips, puncturing a tire of the second vehicle. Still, the driver did not stop.

As the driver kept going, officers saw the passenger throw something out the window. It was a firearm and a K-9 team found it along the road.

Eventually, the driver stopped for officers at Cordon Road and Silverton Road Northeast.

Officers found casings at the site of the shooting. Whey searched the vehicle and found 80 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, ammunition and a loaded magazine.

Police arrested the driver, 20-year-old Jonathan Reyes Carranza, of Salem, and his juvenile passenger. They both face charges of first-degree theft, unlawful manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, unlawful manufacture of delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school – methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Reyes Carranza also faces a charge of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Reyes Carranza was lodged at the Marion County Jail. The teen was placed in custody of the Marion County Juvenile Detention Facility.

The second shooting was reported at around 11:30 p.m. near Wallace Road Northwest and Edgewater Street Northwest.

At the scene, officers found a victim and provided medical aid until paramedics arrived.

Detectives are investigating the shooting. Police did not provide the victim’s injury status.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Salem Police Tips Line at (503) 588-8477.