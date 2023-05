PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The victim in the stabbing at Salem Central Mall passed away over Friday night authorities said.

On Saturday afternoon, Salem police shared that Enrique Sanchez Franco, 20, succumbed to the injuries that he received in the incident.

The 15-year-old suspect remains in custody where officials said he faces charges including second-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and disorderly conduct.