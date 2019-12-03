Salem passes sidewalk camping ban, delays enforcement

The ban will not go into effect immediately

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem City Council unanimously approved a new sidewalk camping ordinance during a Monday night meeting.

The new rule will ban people from camping and leaving property on public right of way. An earlier version of the ordinance had a time limit for when the ban would be active, but that did not make it into the final version of the law.

While City Council passed the new ordinance Monday evening, members elected to delay enforcement of the law for the next two weeks. The extra time will give city leaders time to figure out a place for the homeless to go.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather