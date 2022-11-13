PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem officer exchanged gunfire with carjacking suspects running from the scene on Saturday, according to authorities.

SPD responded at around 6:26 p.m. to an attempted carjacking report in downtown Salem.

During the course of the investigation, SPD officers said they spotted a vehicle that had been stolen in a previous carjacking.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspects fled, Salem Police Department said.

According to officers, the vehicle stopped eventually and three suspects fled the scene on foot.

An officer chased after the suspects and then the suspects and officer exchanged gunfire, Salem police said.

Two of the suspects were arrested at the scene; however, a third left the area and could not be found. The names of the two suspects arrested have not been released.

The name of the officer involved in the shooting has also not been released.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.