PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem Police officer shot and killed a domestic violence suspect late Friday night.

Salem Police said an officer arrived at a scene in the 3700 block of June Av NE around 11:20 p.m. The suspect was reportedly armed with a knife. The officer then shot and killed the person.

Further details about the shooting have not been released. The officer was not injured.

Salem Police said Oregon State Police will investigate the shooting, per protocol.