Salem reviews camp ban, defers until next meeting

A draft of the ordinance will be discussed at the next meeting

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — On Monday night, a Salem City Council meeting discussed whether the homeless population can sit or lie on public sidewalks during certain hours. Dozens of people sat in on the meeting at city hall and took turns voicing their concerns.

The meeting started around 6 p.m. and was still active by 9:30 p.m. Folks who experience homelessness, business owners, and Salem residents shared their thoughts on the sit-lie ordinance. About half are in favor of the policy, while half said there needs to be a better solution.

Salem City Council meeting. February 24, 2020 (KOIN)

The City of Salem set a camping ban at the end of last year that prohibited camping on public sidewalks and public spaces. Since the ban, the homeless have congregated in the downtown area, sleeping outside businesses.

Earlier in the meeting, during the public comment period, some residents said if the homeless can’t stay on the sidewalk, the city needs to find a place where they can go.

“This ordinance, and the conditions described that will need to be met before it takes effect, is a proposal to achieve the balance between maintaining the rights of everyone to use our shared public spaces and to maintain everyone’s right to have healthy and safe public spaces,” said Cara Kaser of Ward One during the public comment period of the meeting.

During Monday night’s meeting, the city council discussed changing the sit-lie ordinance to prohibiting sitting or lying on public sidewalks from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Under these new conditions, there would be an alternate place for people to go and there would be secured toilets available during those hours.

“This ordinance, when you change it from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., is going to address the street people. It’s not going to impact the homeless people in our area,” said another person during the public comment period. “We are here to help, please pass this ordinance—it’s step one.”

Business owners also spoke and said this camp ban has affected their business and even left some feeling unsafe. The homeless population said they have nowhere else to go, and the resources available aren’t enough.

The city council concluded Monday night’s meeting with a plan to discuss the new draft of the sit-lie ordinance, with the added timeframe of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., on March 9.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.