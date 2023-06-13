A truck rolled over and lost it’s load in Salem on June 13, 2023 (SPD)

PORTLAND. Ore. (KOIN) — A semi-truck lost its load when the trailer tipped over in Salem, officials said.

According to Salem police, the trailer rolled over at the intersection of Cherry Avenue Northeast and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway blocking traffic.

At 9:00 a.m., authorities shared that traffic in the area is very congested and they ask that drivers find an alternate route.

All southbound lanes on Cherry Avenue Northeast are closed and the northbound lanes to turn west onto MLK are also closed.