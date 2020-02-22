State GOP: Commissioners in 24 counties oppose cap-trade

The Joint Committee on Ways and Means' session starts at 9 a.m. Monday

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect corrections made to the headline.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another work session is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 24, regarding the new cap and trade bill in Salem.

The Joint Committee on Ways and Means’ session starts at 9 a.m. Monday. The controversial bill has led to rallies at the state capitol from people on both sides.

Oregon Senate Republicans said commissioners in 24 counties have adopted resolutions opposing the bill, including Marion and Yamhill counties. A statement from Senate Republican Leader Senator Herman Baertschiger was shared on the GOP’s Facebook page on Friday:

“Thank you for the leadership of these counties and commissioners. My colleagues and I have been reading your public resolutions against this gas tax disguised as an environmental bill on the floor, which is an powerful way to call out senators who support cap and trade when their communities are against it. The majority of Oregon counties are against cap and trade, but the super majority Democrat legislators are ignoring you by refusing to refer it to a vote.”

Read the full statement:

Democrats have said that the time to act is now and the cap and trade bill needs to be passed.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.