PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A big cat was spotted roaming the greater Salem area on Wednesday evening.

Dallas resident Rick Kealiherl shared security footage with KOIN 6 News showing a mountain lion wandering along Rickreall Creek near the intersection of Fir Villa and Orrs Corner Road just before 7 p.m. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Beth Quillian told KOIN 6 News that cougars are known to live in the greater Dallas and Salem areas.

“There are resident cougars around Salem and Dallas, and they will occasionally wander into town,” Quillian told KOIN 6 News. “ODFW gets fairly regular reports, but cougars are not spending the majority of their time within city limits. We do get more reports on the edge of town and in spots like Minto Brown Park.”

The ODFW shares the following tips mountain lions in residential areas: