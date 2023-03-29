PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A woman who collided with a pickup truck while riding a bike Tuesday afternoon, was brought to a Salem hospital where she died at age 53, according to Salem police.

Authorities say Marganne Allen suffered critical injuries when her bike crashed into a pickup truck driven by 37-year-old Samuel Landis at the intersection of Southeast Leslie Street and High Street.

According to investigators, Allen had been riding her bike Southbound on High Street when Landis, traveling eastbound on Leslie Street, entered the intersection and “crossed the bicyclist’s path of travel.”

Investigators say Landis was uninjured and remained on the scene. The intersection was closed for four hours.