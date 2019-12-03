Sand Dollar Lounge hosts a pop-up holiday cocktail bar

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A popular spot near Chinatown is getting a holiday makeover. The Sand Dollar Lounge located at 3355 Spring Mountain Road is transforming from a lounge with live music, cocktails, pizza, and gaming into a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar that serves holiday cocktails called Miracle on Spring Mountain.

The idea started 5 years ago in New York and this is the first time the experience comes to Las Vegas as the Miracle on Spring Mountain.

Miracle Bar Festivities at Miracle Bar are set to begin right around happy hour at 4 p.m. Visitors are expected to be surrounded by holiday decorations to take-in the holiday spirits.

The entire Sand Dollar Lounge menu will be switched out for special holiday cocktails served up in holiday mugs and glasses.

Out of respect for guests enjoying this experience, there will be no smoking at the lounge until after midnight.

The Miracle at Sand Dollar will be open seven days a week through New Year’s Eve.