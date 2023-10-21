PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The last day of business for three Portland-area Target stores has come. On Saturday night, the businesses will permanently close their doors.

The decision was part of a wider call to close nine stores in four states. Portland’s soon-to-be closed locations include Portland Galleria on Morrison Street, Powell Boulevard and the Hollywood District location on Halsey Street.

Earlier this month, the company announced the closures, citing concern for employee and customer safety amid rising theft and crime.

“We cannot continue operating these stores because theft and organized retail crime are threatening the safety of our team and guests, and contributing to unsustainable business performance. We know that our stores serve an important role in their communities, but we can only be successful if the working and shopping environment is safe for all,” Target said in a press release earlier this month.

About 150 employees are being laid off, though Target says employees were offered the chance to transfer stores or receive separation pay.

In a statement to KOIN 6, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler called the move disheartening, adding, “As we continue making strides to re-staff the Portland Police Bureau and partner on targeted retail theft missions, we are also implementing increased safety measures like enhanced lighting and foot patrols to create safer public spaces for everyone.”

The closures come after Walmart closed its last two Portland locations in March. The company said it was shuttering those stores for financial reasons as Walmart’s CEO announced record-breaking retail theft nationwide has been impacting the company’s bottom line.