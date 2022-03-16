PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Men’s professional golf is returning to the Portland-area this summer, at least in some form.

LIV Golf Invitational will be bringing one of their 54-hole tournaments to Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in July. The news was reported by Sports Illustrated Wednesday morning and confirmed by officials at Pumpkin Ridge a few hours later.

LIV Golf Invitational has made a lot of headlines in the golf world lately as a potential challenger to the PGA tour. It is the brain child of former PGA Tour star Greg Norman and, controversially, is funded in a large part by the Saudi Arabian government.

Defending PGA Champion Phil Mickleson and other lesser-known tour and international players have been in talks to participate in LIV Golf events. The PGA Tour has threatened to punish any players that participate in the new tour, but so far haven’t mane any public announcements about rules decisions.

According to the report from Sports Illustrated, who will be playing in the Pumpkin Ridge event has not been determined.

The LIV Golf Invitational at Pumpkin Ridge will take place July 1-3 and, according to Sports Illustrated, will offer a $25 million total purse. The Pumpkin Ridge tournament is one of eight total events announced by LIV Golf today, four of which are scheduled to be held in the United States.