PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An afternoon fire ripped through a Scappoose triplex on Wednesday, according to Scappoose Fire District.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire at around 5:05 near Scappoose Middle School. Crews reportedly arrived to find smoke pouring out of the end unit’s front door and window, as well as from the edges of the roof.

Officials say residents of the neighboring units were reportedly evacuated, but there is no word on the resident of the unit that went up in flames.

Fire crews were reportedly able to put out the fire in the unit, but it spread quickly through the shared attic space.

Scappoose Fire says this was due to the attics’ high temperature and the type of insulation being used.

One firefighter was inspected for heat-related injuries but was cleared. There were no reported civilian injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.