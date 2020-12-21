Scappoose man held on $5M bail after police find explosives in his home

Police say Richard Gundy-Hampton was initially a person of interest in a domestic violence investigation.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Neighbors in Scappoose were evacuated for a second time Sunday because of explosive devices found inside a home.

Oregon State Police said their investigation began Friday when a trooper pulled over Richard Gundy-Hampton in the 33000 block of Sequoia Street in Scappoose. The trooper stopped Gundy-Hampton in front of his home and the officer pulled him over because he was a person of interest in a domestic violence incident in Clackamas County.

During the traffic stop, troopers found evidence of methamphetamine and weapons in Gundy-Hampton’s possession, police said. They also found that he had been potentially manufacturing a destructive or explosive device.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Gundy-Hampton’s home and vehicle.

During their search, investigators found suspicious items in the garage that indicated Gundy-Hampton had been making highly explosive materials. Police stopped their search and called in explosive experts from Oregon State Police, the FBI, Portland Police Bureau, and Gresham Police Department.

The experts continued their search Saturday and Sunday and found six items containing explosives. Law enforcement officials disposed of them at the scene.

A neighbor told KOIN 6 News that police were planning to detonate some of the explosives, which made him feel concerned.

“He said, ‘You don’t have to evacuate. You’re far enough away from the explosion there’s going to be,’ but they had everyone evacuate because they didn’t know about the hazmat, what it was going to cause for the hazmat part of it,” said Daryl Myers, a neighbor in Scappoose.

Police said they evacuated about 10 nearby residents Saturday and Sunday.

Police said they found other items at the home that the OSP Explosives Unit transported off the property to dispose of later at a different site. They also found several firearms, illegal firearms parts, and illegal drugs.

Gunday-Hampton was lodged in the Columbia County Jail Friday and is being held on $5 million bail.

All residents were allowed back in their homes by Sunday evening.