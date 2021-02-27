Schrader votes against $1.9T pandemic relief bill

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 23: Representative Kurt Schrader, a Democrat from Oregon, questions witnesses during a hearing of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce on Capitol Hill on June 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. The committee is investigating the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger-Pool/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When Democrats in the House of Representatives voted to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill, most of Oregon’s Democrats in the congressional delegation voted with the party line — except for Kurt Schrader.

Schrader, who represents the state’s 5th District, was one of two Democrats who voted against the bill, called the American Rescue Plan.

The bill would provide $1,400 stimulus checks, extend emergency unemployment benefits through August, increase child tax credits and provide billions for struggling state and local governments, in addition to businesses impacted by the ongoing pandemic, according to the Associated Press.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to Schrader’s office for comment.

Rep. Peter DeFazio, who represents Oregon’s 4th District, said in a statement he was proud to have voted in favor for the bill, called the American Rescue Plan.

“Thousands of Oregonians’ lives have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn,” he said, adding the bill will also help states and local governments increase vaccines and testing, give relief to Oregon families and support struggling small businesses.