SE Portland neighborhood told to shelter in place after shots fired

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents in a Southeast Portland neighborhood were told to shelter in place Sunday night after officers heard gunfire while responding to a welfare check.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were called out to a home in the area of SE Clatsop Street and SE 132nd Avenue, north of Happy Valley Sunday evening after a welfare check was requested.
Authorities said officers then heard gunshots coming from the home. Residents within a six-block radius were told to shelter in place.
Shortly before 9 p.m. Portland police reported via Twitter that a suspect was in custody and the shelter in place was lifted. The details on the arrest have not been released.
This is a developing story.
