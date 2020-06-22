SE Portland neighborhood told to shelter in place after shots fired

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents in a Southeast Portland neighborhood were told to shelter in place Sunday night after officers heard gunfire while responding to a welfare check.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were called out to a home in the area of SE Clatsop Street and SE 132nd Avenue, north of Happy Valley Sunday evening after a welfare check was requested.

Authorities said officers then heard gunshots coming from the home. Residents within a six-block radius were told to shelter in place.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Portland police reported via Twitter that a suspect was in custody and the shelter in place was lifted. The details on the arrest have not been released.

This is a developing story.