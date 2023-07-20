The identities of those involved have not been released

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A multi-car crash in Southeast Portland killed two people and injured two others Thursday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers say they arrived at Southeast Powell Boulevard near Southeast 63rd Avenue around 9:34 p.m. and found two people dead. A third person was transported to the hospital via ambulance with life-threatening injuries, police say, and a fourth was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Southeast Powell Boulevard is closed to all traffic between Southeast 60th Avenue and Southeast 72nd Avenue while PPB investigates. Officials say this amounts to the 40th traffic-related death in Portland since the start of 2023, including nine this month.

The identities of those involved have not been released, and it is not yet clear what caused the crash.

Police ask anyone with information on this crash to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-190919.

