Search underway for missing hiker near Opal Creek

Area where hiker wandered off had been closed to the public

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has launched a search for a hiker who wandered off into the wilderness near Opal Creek Trailhead.

A friend who had been hiking with the man, 39-year-old Kelly Webb, said Webb left the trail around 5 p.m. Friday.

Webb is described as six feet tall, 230 lbs, has short brown hair with a goatee and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans and a was carrying a grey backpack.

Kelly Webb went missing near the Opal Creek Trailhead around 5 p.m. July 24, 2020 (MCSO)

The Opal Creek Trailhead has been closed along with U.S.F.S. Road 2209. MCSO Deputies and Search and Rescue Teams currently on scene have asked for the public to stay out of the area during the search.

Anyone with information about Webb’s potential whereabouts is asked to call MCSO at 503-588-5032.