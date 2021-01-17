Seattle officer fired after investigation into racist remark

SEATTLE, WA – APRIL 22: Disruptors who rushed the stage during a rally at the March for Science at Cal Anderson Park were escorted away by police on April 22, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. Participants were advocating for science that upholds the common good and for political leaders and policy makers to enact evidence based policies in the public interest. (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s interim police chief has fired an officer for making a racist remark about a Black man last year.

The case arose after three officers reported their colleague’s comments.

Last March, the officer and the three others responded to a trespass call at a North Seattle hospital that led them to remove a Black man. Days later, while the officers were waiting to pick up a meal, the now-fired officer referred to the Black man as “Kunta Kinte,” a central character in author Alex Haley’s 1976 novel “Roots.”

The unnamed officer was fired in November.

The Seattle Times reported the firing Sunday based on records released by the city’s police watchdog, the Office of Police Accountability.