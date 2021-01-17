Seattle officer fired after investigation into racist remark

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s interim police chief has fired an officer for making a racist remark about a Black man last year.
The case arose after three officers reported their colleague’s comments.
Last March, the officer and the three others responded to a trespass call at a North Seattle hospital that led them to remove a Black man. Days later, while the officers were waiting to pick up a meal, the now-fired officer referred to the Black man as “Kunta Kinte,” a central character in author Alex Haley’s 1976 novel “Roots.”
The unnamed officer was fired in November.
The Seattle Times reported the firing Sunday based on records released by the city’s police watchdog, the Office of Police Accountability.