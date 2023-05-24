Local expert says there probably aren’t more than last year, but they’ve come out of the woodwork (literally) all at once.

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Bugs aplenty may have noticed a sudden burst of box elder bugs in the past couple of weeks.

The black and reddish-orange winged bug is showing up in full force, prompting some residents to ask, “Are there more box elder bugs than last year?”

Oregon State University Extension Service Agriculture and Horticulture expert Chip Bubl says it’s unlikely.

“There could be some ebbs and flows of box elder bugs,” said Bubl, who also serves as a Port of Columbia County commissioner. “But what I think happened more was that it was colder for a longer period of time, and then all of a sudden, it got hot.”

Snug as a bug in a rug

During the fall and winter, box elder bugs like to “snuggle in,” Bubl said, often favoring inside the walls of homes. Unfortunately, this sometimes means the bugs can’t find their way out when the weather warms in the spring and summer.

Read more at PortlandTribune.com.

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners