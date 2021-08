A semi has crashed and closed one southbound lane of Hwy 99 E near 6th Street. (Oregon City Police).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A semi crash has closed one southbound lane of Hwy 99 E near 6th Street, according to Oregon City Police.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the driver of the semi was not injured, police said.

No other information is available at this time.