Semi with double tankers crashes, stretch of Hwy 22 closed

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A semi truck hauling double tankers crashed on Highway 22 Sunday, forcing a 20-mile closure.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the highway is closed between milepost 60 and 81 (Santiam Junction).

There is no easy detour for vehicles traveling eastbound, and ODOT officials said travelers will want to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

No injuries were reported.

ODOT has not yet provided an estimate of when the stretch of the highway will open back up.