Sen. Murray: ‘Going full force’ on climate, infrastructure

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing Wednesday, May 26, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Sen. Patty Murray discussed the light at the end of the tunnel regarding the trillion-dollar infrastructure package in Washington D.C.

Murray told KOIN 6 News she expects an agreement on the infrastructure package in the next day or two. She added that that there are two phases moving forward.

The first part covers roads, bridges and highways, while the second part provides support for childcare, pre-kindergarten and community college. Murray hopes funding will also be available for climate action reform, such as clean energy jobs and electrification of school buses.

“We have seen record heat,” said Murray. “We have seen droughts. We are seeing wildfires. This is truly a call to action to address climate change, and we are going full force to try and get as much as we can in these packages.”

The Washington Democrat is also working to secure universal preschool and called it an “investment” and a “major relief” for parents.

Her efforts also include comprehensive paid leave to provide federal support for businesses and workers during the pandemic.