Sen. Wyden discusses violence at Capitol during Wash. Co. town hall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., completed his first week of virtual town halls with Oregon counties. He held a town hall for Washington County Sunday.

During the online meeting, Wyden reacted to the recent violence in Washington D.C. He announced his plans to investigate tax-exempt charitable groups that may have been connected to the assault at the capitol.

Wyden said many of those groups have direct connections to President Donald Trump.

“I don’t think folks in Washington County should see their tax dollars go to subsidize groups if those groups have incited violence or actually committed violence in Washington D.C.,” Wyden said.

His plan would be for the IRS to pull the tax-exemption status of those groups. Wyden called it a way to hold the groups accountable for the violence.