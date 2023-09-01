PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drier skies and warmer temperatures will help bring in the month of September. This comes after Portland’s soaking rains ended the month of August with nearly a half-inch of moisture.

Clouds will slowly start to clear across the region on Friday morning. Afternoon sunshine will help to push temperatures back into the low to mid-80s.

Warmer and drier weather returns to Portland Friday, Sept. 1, 2023

This nearly 20-degree temperature jump in 24 hours will push Portland above average September conditions. Typically, Portland should see highs in the low 80s for the start of the month. By the final day of September, temperatures will have nearly dropped 10 degrees. That comes with a greater chance to see cloudy and rainy weather.

Average weather conditions expected in Portland for the month of September

September is typically Portland’s third wettest month of the year. After Thursday’s rainy weather, another round of rain is possible come the end of the weekend.

Wet weather returns to the forecast late Sunday and into Labor Day

This next chance of rain won’t be as widespread or as heavy, but the chances are there regardless. This is just another sign that the fall season is quickly approaching.