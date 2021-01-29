Deadly crash shuts down Highway 26 near Boring

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A deadly, two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 early Friday morning resulted in serious injuries.

Authorities responded to the crash near westbound Highway 26 and Southeast Stone Road around 6:20 a.m. According to authorities, the crash was fatal. It is not yet clear what led up to the crash or how many people were hurt.

Hwy 26 at Stone Rd. is CLOSED in all directions following a two vehicle, serious injury crash. @ClackCoSheriff @clackamasfire @GreshamFire assisting. @ORStatePolice leading investigation. Highway will be closed for a lengthy period of time. Avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/YDNFgCmhEx — Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) January 29, 2021

Highway 26 is expected to be closed at SE Stone Road for a lengthy amount of time as crews work the scene. Avoid the area or expect delays.

