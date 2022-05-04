PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Wednesday, TriMet announced several service changes that will go into effect on Sunday, May 15.

On Line 15 off Belmont and NW 23rd St., buses will run on SW Alder St. between SW 18th and SW 2nd St., but will no longer serve SW Salmon St. in downtown Portland. Line 51, on the other hand, will continue to serve SW Salmon and SW 2nd St. Line 63 will also provide service to select stops on SW Salmon St.

Additionally, buses will use a dedicated eastbound bus lane on SW Alder between SW 4th and 2nd Ave. The transit organization says this will improve reliability for travelers as part of the Alder Street Rose Lane Project.

Trimet also says that these changes will reduce travel times and make routes easier for riders to navigate.

By partnering with Explore Washington, TriMet also plans to improve service around Washington Park, which will now operate year-round. There will also be free daily bus service within the park.

Line 63-Washington Park/SW 6th St. will provide service between the International Rose Test Garden/Japanese Garden and Pioneer Courthouse Square in downtown Portland via a loop along SW Salmon, SW 6th, SW Washington, SW 10th and SW Morrison St.

TriMet says they will continue to operate a pair of weekday morning trips from the Oregon Zoo through the Arlington Heights Neighborhood for students.

Visit TriMet’s website for further information on their service improvements.