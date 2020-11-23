Several people seriously injured in SE Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police say several people were seriously injured in a Southeast Portland crash Sunday night.
Police responded to the crash on Southeast Division Street at Southeast 136th Avenue at around 8 p.m.
Investigators say two cars were involved in the crash.
Southeast Division Street is closed between Southeast 136th Avenue and Southeast 142nd Avenue.
