Several people seriously injured in SE Portland crash

Several people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Southeast Division Street at Southeast 136th Avenue on Nov. 22, 2020. Photo courtesy Portland Police Bureau

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police say several people were seriously injured in a Southeast Portland crash Sunday night.

Police responded to the crash on Southeast Division Street at Southeast 136th Avenue at around 8 p.m.

Investigators say two cars were involved in the crash.

Crash with serious injuries, SE Division St at SE 136 Ave. Two cars involved. Officers are on scene with ⁦⁦⁦@PDXFire⁩ . Division will be closed for a while between 136-142. pic.twitter.com/YR2rwopeVx — PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) November 23, 2020

Southeast Division Street is closed between Southeast 136th Avenue and Southeast 142nd Avenue.