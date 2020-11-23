Several people seriously injured in SE Portland crash

Several people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on Southeast Division Street at Southeast 136th Avenue on Nov. 22, 2020. Photo courtesy Portland Police Bureau

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police say several people were seriously injured in a Southeast Portland crash Sunday night. 

Police responded to the crash on Southeast Division Street at Southeast 136th Avenue at around 8 p.m. 

Investigators say two cars were involved in the crash. 

Southeast Division Street is closed between Southeast 136th Avenue and Southeast 142nd Avenue. 

