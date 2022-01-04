Severe weather, COVID continue to disrupt travel in new year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Americans across the country continue to be stranded thanks to flight delays and other travel disruptions that began around the holidays and have dragged on into the new year.

COVID-19 related staffing shortages are just part of the problem, but severe weather is also to blame.

More than 3,000 flights were canceled across the United States Monday. In Portland, FlyPDX.com says so far 5 departure flights are canceled, and six flights are delayed Tuesday.

Most of the canceled flights are on Alaska Airlines, with a few of the flight destinations including Seattle and Sacramento.

Some analysts predict it could take another week or more to get flight schedules back on track. And that’s only if there’s no major weather events between now and then.