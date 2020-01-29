Sexual abuse alleged in suit against Catlin Gabel School

The civil suit contains claims of sexual abuse, negligence and fraud

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new civil suit against Portland’s elite private Catlin Gabel School alleges four ex-staff members sexually assaulted four former students.

In addition to sexual assault, the suit filed with the Multnomah County Circuit Court includes alleged negligence and fraud.

Three of the ex-staffers were named an internal investigation conducted by the school in 2019: Richard Shoemaker, Mark Petersen and Stephen Richmond.

Shoemaker is accused of intentionally peering at and groping the breasts of one female plaintiff nearly a dozen times between 1982 and 1983 when she was 10-11 years old.

Petersen is accused sexually abusing a female plaintiff multiple times in 1976 when she was approximately 16 years old. The plaintiff alleges that on one occasion Petersen exposed his erect penis to her asking her to touch it.

Richmond is accused of groped himself in front of a female student on at least three occasions in 1979.

The suit also alleges abuse by Roy Stubbs, a former choir director for the school in the early 1980s. According to the complaint, Stubbs gave nitrous oxide and marijuana to some students and additionally made sexually suggestive comments to at least one of the male victims.

Furthermore, the suit claims Stubbs exposed his penis to the boy, touched the victim’s penis on several occasions and masturbated in the boy’s presence.

Each of the plaintiffs say the abuse has caused them “psychological injuries including but not limited to pain and suffering and emotional distress.” The lawsuit seeks $2.25M for each plaintiff.

Attorneys for the victims claim that Catlin Gabel has a history of being less than cooperative with law enforcement on issues related to child sexual abuse. They add that the revelations of the new set of complaints shows the school has “exhibited a pattern of failing to report allegations of child sexual abuse and has endangered children within the institution.”

The plaintiffs’ attorneys also vows to subpoena and obtain the school’s internal investigation.