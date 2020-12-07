Shark attacks person near Seaside beach

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shark attacked a person on the Oregon coast near Seaside Sunday afternoon, a city official confirmed.

John Rahl with the City of Seaside said there was a shark bite reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. at a place known as “The Cove.”

Rahl said bystanders had already pulled the victim out of the water by the time emergency personnel arrived at the scene. They transported the victim to a local trauma hospital.

The person’s condition is unknown at this time.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss