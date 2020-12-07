Shark attacks person near Seaside beach

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shark attacked a person on the Oregon coast near Seaside Sunday afternoon, a city official confirmed.

John Rahl with the City of Seaside said there was a shark bite reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. at a place known as “The Cove.”

Rahl said bystanders had already pulled the victim out of the water by the time emergency personnel arrived at the scene. They transported the victim to a local trauma hospital.

The person’s condition is unknown at this time.