Sheriff’s Office: Man drives off Oregon City dock into Willamette River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver drove off the Oregon City Marina Dock and into the Willamette River Sunday afternoon, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Clackamas County Water Rescue Consortium responded to the incident shortly before 3 p.m.
The sheriff’s office said the driver made it out of the water and was taken to a hospital. They said it appears he’s in an altered mental state. Investigators say they do not know if anyone else was inside the vehicle. They said the driver has given inconsistent statements.
The emergency personnel response caused delays on southbound Highway 99. The Oregon Department of Transportation is directing southbound traffic through the center lane.
The sheriff’s office also contacted Union Pacific Railroad to halt the train.
A dive team is working to recover the vehicle from the river.
