PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Polk County deputy was shot on Highway 22 just west of Salem early Saturday morning, according to officials.

The deputy is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries and other Polk County Deputies are on scene. Highway 22 is closed in both directions at Doaks Ferry Road and at College Drive Northwest to protect the scene and will remain closed for an extended period of time.

The Oregon State Police is currently investigating and there are no updates at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOIN 6 for further updates.