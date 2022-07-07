PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Two Skamania County marijuana dispensaries were robbed within a month of each other and deputies are working to find the suspects behind the masks.

Investigators say the first robbery occurred May 26 shortly after 11 p.m. at the Forbidden Cannabis Club on Wind River Highway.

Two men entered the shop, pointed a gun at the clerk and ordered the employee to empty the cash register and then the safe, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said. After obtaining the money, the two men walked out of the store.

Deputies searched the area, but didn’t find any suspects.

The first suspect in this case is described as a “heavy-set” male. He was wearing a blue jacket, gray hoodie, black gloves, a black mask, jeans and dark colored boots. He was armed with what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun.

The second suspect is a smaller man with a slight build. He was wearing a two-tone blue jacket, blue shorts over blue sweatpants, a gray hoodie and a mask.

A month later, on June 26, a second cannabis shop robbery was reported in Skamania County.

The sheriff’s office said at around 11:30 p.m., a man walked into the High 5 Cannabis store in Stevenson. The suspect had a semi-automatic handgun and ordered the clerk to empty the cash register and then the safe.

The man then walked out of the store with the money, got in a vehicle and drove away.

This suspect is described as a man with light skin and a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black mask, black gloves and was carrying a dark-colored backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspects in these cases should contact Detective Shultz at (509) 427-9490.