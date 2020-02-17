Snowboarder dies at Heather Canyon on Mount Hood

The Hood River Sheriff's Office is investigating the death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man died while snowboarding on Mount Hood over the weekend. Mt. Hood Meadows confirmed the fatal accident on Monday.

The 45-year-old rider was in Heather Canyon on Sunday when he fell. Information on the nature of the fall was limited, but Mt. Hood Meadows’ ski patrol said the man’s injuries were fatal despite their life-saving efforts.

The rider was identified as Ryan Zeitner, of Portland, by the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the death, according to a spokesperson with Mt. Hood Meadows.

“The [rider], his family, and friends are in our thoughts and prayers,” said the spokesperson.

Heather Canyon, along with the adjacent Clark Canyon, is classified as Double Black Diamond Terrain, according to Mt. Hood’s website. It’s a gated area where riders are advised to bring “a beacon, probe, and shovel.” The terrain is also not patrolled on a regular basis and avalanche danger is always in effect.

