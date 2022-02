This USGS map shows the location of a small earthquake off the coast of Oregon on February 3, 2022. (USGS)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A small quake off the coast of Oregon early Thursday morning was a magnitude 4.0 and struck about 250 miles west of Florence.

It happened just before 3:30.

There are no reports of damages. No tsunami warnings or watches were issued.